Hi everyone today we have a question telling us to consider a compound with the falling formula. M Roaming to roaming. Composition is 74.42% by mass determine the identity of M&M is a medal. So we know that .42 is going to equal the mass A browning over the mass A bro mean plus the mass of em times 100. So now we can plug in what we know. So 74. is going to equal to Times the mass of roaming, which is 79.9. And it's too because we have two in the formula, so then it's going to be over two times 79.9 plus the molar mass of em times 100 and now solving for the molar mass of M we get 54 0.93, which is the closest moller mass to manga nene's. So our answer here is manganese, thank you for watching. Bye.

