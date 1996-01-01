Gasoline is composed primarily of hydrocarbons, including
many with eight carbon atoms, called octanes. One of
the cleanest–burning octanes is a compound called 2,3,4-
trimethylpentane, which has the following structural formula:
The complete combustion of one mole of this compound
to CO21g2 and H2O1g2 leads to H° = -5064.9 kJ.
(b) By using the information in
this problem and data in Table 5.3, calculate Hf° for
2,3,4-trimethylpentane.
Verified Solution
