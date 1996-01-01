Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Zinc metal reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the balanced
equation:
Zn(s) + 2 HCl(aq)¡ZnCl2(aq) + H2( g)
When 0.103 g of Zn(s) is combined with enough HCl to make 50.0
mL of solution in a coffee-cup calorimeter, all of the zinc reacts,
raising the temperature of the solution from 22.5 °C to 23.7 °C.
Find ΔHrxn for this reaction as written. (Use 1.0 g>mL for the density
of the solution and 4.18 J>g # °C as the specific heat capacity.)