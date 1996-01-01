hey everyone we're asked to calculate the standard entropy of reaction for the reduction of iron to oxide with carbon monoxide First. I'm going to go ahead and write out our change in entropy for each of our compounds. So the change in entropy of iron to oxide comes up to negative 272.0 kg jewels per mole. And our change in entropy of carbon monoxide comes up to negative 110.5 kg joules per mole. Our change in M V. P for iron comes up to zero kg jules, Permal. And lastly our change in entropy of carbon dioxide comes up to negative 393.5 kg joules per mole. And all of these values can be found in your textbook now to determine the standard entropy of our reaction. And as we've learned this is going to be the change in entropy of our products. Mine is the change in entropy of our reactant so far. Standard entropy of our reaction. This will be the change in entropy of our iron plus the change in entropy of our carbon dioxide minus the change in M. V. P of our iron to oxide plus the change in entropy of our carbon monoxide. So plugging in these values we get sarah killen joules per mole from our iron and we're going to add negative 393.5 kg joules per mole from our carbon dioxide. And we're going to subtract the sum of the change in entropy of our iron to oxide which is negative 272.0 killer joules per mole plus negative 110. kg joules per mole, which was the change in entropy of our carbon monoxide. So when we calculate this out, our standard envelop of our reaction comes up to negative 11 point oh kila jewels Permal, and this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

