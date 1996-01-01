Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry8. ThermochemistryEnthalpy of Formation
4:27 minutes
Problem 143a
Textbook Question

Methanol 1CH3OH2 is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels, such as methane 1CH42: Step 1. CO1g2 + 2 H21g2 S CH3OH1l2 ΔS° = - 332 J>K Step 2. CH3OH1l2 S CH41g2 + 1>2 O21g2 ΔS° = 162 J>K (f) Calculate ΔH° for step 2.

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
49views
Was this helpful?
2:34m

Watch next

Master Enthalpy of Formation with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.