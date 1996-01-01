Methanol 1CH3OH2 is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels, such as methane 1CH42:
Step 1. CO1g2 + 2 H21g2 S CH3OH1l2
ΔS° = - 332 J>K
Step 2. CH3OH1l2 S CH41g2 + 1>2 O21g2
ΔS° = 162 J>K (f) Calculate ΔH° for step 2.
