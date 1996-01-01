Enthalpy of Formation Practice Problems
Given the following reaction and standard enthalpy values, find ΔH°f (kJ/mol) for cyclohexane (C6H12).
C6H12 (l) + 9 O2 (g) → 6 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (l) ΔH°Rxn = −3919.6 kJ
ΔH°f (CO2) = −393.5 kJ/mol
ΔH°f (H2O) = −285.8 kJ/mol
All oxides of sulfur (SO, SO2, and SO3) have negative ΔG°f at 25°C but only one oxide has a positive ΔH°f at the same temperature. Identify the oxide and explain why its ΔH°f is positive.
Which of the following statements defines the standard heat of formation of a compound?
Acid spills are frequently neutralized using sodium carbonate or sodium hydrogen carbonate. The unbalanced equations that show the neutralization of benzoic acid are
HCOOH(l) + Na2CO3(s) → NaHCOO(aq) + CO2(g) + H2O(l)
HCOOH(l) + NaHCO3(s) → NaHCOO(aq) + CO2(g) + H2O(l)
Determine the amount of heat absorbed or released in kilojoules by the neutralization of 0.500 gallons of formic acid (density = 1.22 g/mL).
ΔH°f, NaHCOO(aq) = −293.3 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, HCOOH(l) = −425.0 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, Na2CO3 = −1130.7 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, NaHCO3 = −950.8 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, CO2(g) = −393.5 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, H2O(l) = −285.8 kJ/mol
In two steps, ethanol (C2H5OH) is produced industrially from CO and H2. It is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels like ethane (C2H6) because it is so inexpensive to produce:
Step 1. 2 CO(g) + 4 H2(g) → C2H5OH(l) + H2O(l) ΔS° = —687.5 J/K
Step 2. C2H5OH(l) → C2H6(g) + 1/2 O2(g) ΔS° = 68.5 J/K
What is the enthalpy of the reaction in kJ for step 1?
The reaction of isobutylene (C4H8) with ethanol (C2H6O) produces ethyl tert-butyl ether (C6H14O).
ΔH°f, C6H14O = —350.8 kJ/mol
ΔH°f, C2H6O = —269.29 kJ/mol
ΔH°rxn = —4044 kJ/mol
What is the ΔH°f for isobutylene in kJ/mol?
What is the balanced equation for the combustion reaction of diisopropyl ether (C6H14O), a gasoline additive that has a standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f) of —318 kJ/mol? What is its standard heat of combustion in kilojoules?
Diisopropyl ether is a compound used as a solvent in paint thinners and stain removers. A 0.2150 g sample of diisopropyl ether was burned in excess oxygen which produced 0.5557 g CO2(g) and 0.2654 g H2O(l). A separate sample of diisopropyl ether vapor was placed in a 1.00 L vessel at 70.5°C and had a final pressure of 98.0 kPa. The mass of the vessel increased by 3.504 g.
If the enthalpy of combustion of diisopropyl ether is ΔH°c = –4010.1 kJ/mol, calculate its standard enthalpy of formation (ΔH°f).
The value of −1207.6 kJ/mol for CaCO3(s) is based on the table of standard enthalpies of formation (H°f). Which of the following reactions has a H°f equal to −1207.6 kJ?
Compound A contains only C, H, and O. In a reaction, 1 volume of A is burned in 4 volumes of O2 to form 3 volumes of CO2 and 3 volumes of H2O. Calculate ΔHºf for A if the combustion of 3.65 g A releases 112.4 kJ of heat.
1-Butanol (C4H10O) is a very competitive renewable biofuel for use in internal combustion engines given its many advantages as it yields more energy, is less volatile and doesn't cause damage to the engine. Calculate the heat produced per liter of 1-butanol combusted under constant pressure if 1-butanol has a density of 0.81 g/mL.
Wine on average has 11.6% alcohol by volume and a bottle (25.4 oz) contains 615 Calories on average.
Calculate the percentage of Calories that come from alcohol in wine.
Use the questions below to arrive at the answer.
(i) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction of ethanol, C2H5OH, with oxygen to make carbon dioxide and water.
(ii) Use enthalpies of formation to determine the enthalpy of reaction in part (i).
(iii) Calculate the mass of ethanol in an average bottle of wine if 11.6% of the total volume is ethanol and the density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL.
(iv) Calculate the Calories released for the metabolism of ethanol
(v) Calculate the percentage of Calories that come from alcohol in wine.
Gaseous HCl is oxidized by oxygen gas to form water vapor and Cl2 gas. Identify the standard enthalpy change of the reaction.
Calculate the heat produced when 2.000 mol of butane gas (C4H10) combusts and produced CO2 and H2O under standard conditions.
What is ΔH°rxn for the following reaction at equilibrium?
6 P (g) → P2 (g) + P4 (g)
Sulfur trioxide gas reacts with water to produce aqueous sulfuric acid. Write the balanced equation and calculate the standard enthalpy change for the reaction
The following reaction shows the atomization of HCl where the H–Cl bond is broken to produce H and Cl atoms in the gas phase:
HCl(g) → H(g) + Cl(g)
How is this reaction similar or different from the reverse of the standard enthalpy of formation of HCl(g)?
When potassium chloride (KCl) dissolves in water to form K+ and Cl– ions, the temperature of the solution decreases.
KCl(s) → K+(aq) + Cl–(aq)
Identify which has a higher enthalpy, KCl(s) or the K+ and Cl– ions.
Potassium hydroxide (KOH) can be produced from the reaction of potassium oxide (K2O) and water according to the following reaction:
K2O(s) + H2O(l) → 2 KOH(aq)
How much potassium hydroxide (in grams) is produced per kJ of heat released?
During photosynthesis, plants use light energy to convert carbon dioxide and water to sugar and oxygen gas as shown in the reaction below:
6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(s) + 6 O2(g)
How much heat is consumed if 2.002 g of CO2 was converted to C6H12O6?
In a hypothetical world, hydrocarbons can be burned using Cl2 gas. Would this be less or more exothermic than using O2 gas? Use the following reactions for your comparison:
C3H8(g) + 5 O2(g) → 3 CO2(g) + 4 H2O(g)
C3H8(g) + 10 Cl2(g) → 3 CCl4(g) + 8 HCl(g)
Calculate the standard enthalpy of formation of butanol (C4H9OH) given that the complete combustion of one mole of butanol releases 2674.45 kJ of heat.
C4H9OH(l) + 6 O2(g) → 4 CO2(g) + 5 H2O(l) ΔH° = –2674.45 kJ
The enthalpies of formation for 1-pentyne and 2-pentyne are 144.3 kJ/mol and -53.35 kJ/mol, respectively. Which statement is correct based on these statements?
Based on the given neutralization reactions with their enthalpy of neutralization, determine whether HCN is a weak or strong acid.
NaOH (aq) + HCl (aq) → Na+ (aq) + Cl- (aq) + H2O (l) ΔH° = -57.9 kJ/mol
NaOH (aq) + CH3COOH (aq) → Na+ (aq) + CH3COO- (aq) + H2O (l) ΔH° = -56.1 kJ/mol
NaOH (aq) + HCN (aq) → Na+ (aq) + CN- (aq) + H2O (l) ΔH° = -12.13 kJ/mol
Given the following data
ΔH°f butane (C4H10) = -125.6 kJ/mol
ΔH°f butene (C4H8) = -0.63 kJ/mol
ΔH°f butyne (C4H6) = 165.2 kJ/mol
determine the compound that produces the most heat per unit mass.
The oxidation of nitric oxide to nitrogen dioxide is one of the key steps in the industrial production of nitric acid. The oxidation of 2 mol of NO(g) to NO2(g) releases 114 kJ of heat. NO2(g) has the enthalpy of formation of 33.2 kJ. What is the enthalpy of formation for NO(g)?
Trinitrotoluene (C7H5N3O6) or more commonly known as TNT, is used as a high explosive for military and industrial applications. The reaction for its explosion is shown below:
2 C7H5N3O6(s) → 12 CO(g) + 2 C(s) + 5 H2(g) + 3 N2(g) ΔH°rxn = -20,306 kJ
Calculate ΔH°f for Trinitrotoluene.
The combustion of phenol (C6H5OH(s)) under standard conditions is shown below:
C6H5OH(s) + 7 O2 (g) → 6 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(l) ΔH°rxn = -3054 kJ/mol
Calculate the ΔH°f for C6H5OH(s).
Ethyl alcohol and hydrogen are being put forward as cleaner alternatives to traditional fossil fuels. Compare the efficiency of these fuels by calculating the amount of heat of combustion per kg of octane, hydrogen, and ethyl alcohol.
Biofuels such as butanol and ethanol are used as a more environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels. Identify which of the two contains the greater energy per unit of mass.
Copper reacts with dilute nitric acid to produce copper nitrate, nitrogen dioxide and water:
Cu(s) + 4 HNO3(aq) → Cu(NO3)2(aq) + 2 NO2(g) + 2 H2O(l)
A 0.215 g piece of copper metal was mixed with a sufficient amount of dilute nitric acid to produce 100.0 mL solution in a coffee-cup calorimeter. Due to the exothermic reaction, the temperature of the mixture increased from 23.0°C to 25.5°C. Calculate the value of ΔH°rxn for this reaction. (Take d = 1.0 g/mL and C = 4.18 J/g•°C)
Calculate the standard enthalpy of reaction (ΔH°rxn) for the reduction of FeO with CO.
FeO(s) + CO(g) → Fe(s) + CO2(g)
Ammonia (NH3) is the raw material used in the commercial production of nitric acid. The first step of the process is the oxidation of ammonia:
4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)
Using standard enthalpies of formation, calculate ΔH°rxn for this reaction.
Ethanol, a renewable fuel made from food sources, has been suggested to replace traditional fossil fuel gasoline. Find the standard enthalpy of reaction (ΔH°rxn) for the combustion of ethanol and calculate how much CO2 is released per kJ of energy produced. Calculate the same for octane (C8H18) and compare the two values. With respect to global warming, how does ethanol compare to octane?
Methanol is produced globally by reacting a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen over a transition metal catalyst. Provide a balanced chemical equation for the combustion of methanol and determine the value of ΔH°rxn.
Using the information from the table below, calculate the ΔH°rxn for the reaction of ammonia and oxygen to produce nitric oxide and water vapor.
4 NH3 + 5 O2 → 4 NO + 6 H2O
In a small village of 1000 people, a total of 2.0 × 106 kJ of energy is consumed per day. Assume that this energy comes from the combustion of liquid 1-hexanol (C6H14O). Calculate the mass of liquid 1-hexanol necessary to provide the amount of energy the village needs.
C6H14O(l) + 9 O2(g) → 6 CO2(g) + 7 H2O(g)
ΔH°f for 1-hexanol = –377.5 kJ/mol
ΔH°f for CO2(g) = –393.5 kJ/mol
ΔH°f for H2O(g) = –241.8 kJ/mol
Calculate the ΔH°rxn per mole of CO2 produced for the combustion of hexane and ethane. Which compound produces more energy while producing less CO2?
For ethane: C2H6(g) + 7/2 O2(g) → 2 CO2(g) + 3 H2O(g)
For hexane: C6H14(l) + 19/2 O2(g) → 6 CO2(g) + 7 H2O(g)
ΔH°f of H2O(l) = –241.83 kJ/mol
ΔH°f of CO2(g) = –395.51 kJ/mol
ΔH°f of C2H6(g) = –84.0 kJ/mol
ΔH°f of C6H14(l) = –198.7 kJ/mol
Calculate ΔH° for the following reaction: C2H5OH(l) + O2(g) → CO2 (g) + H2O(l)
Substance ΔH°f (kJ/mol)
C2H5OH(l) –277.6
CO2(g) –393.5
H2O(l) –285.8
Use the following data to calculate ΔH°f (in kJ/mol) for octane C8H18. Express the value to three significant figures.
C8H18(l) + 25/2 O2(g) → 8 CO2 (g) + 9 H2O(l), ΔH° = –5470.1 kJ
CO2(g), ΔH°f = –393.5 kJ/mol
H2O(l), ΔH°f = –285.8 kJ/mol
Ferric oxide (Fe2O3) and hydrogen gas (H2) are created when ferrous oxide (FeO) and water react.
2 FeO(s) + H2O(l) → Fe2O3(s) + H2(g) ΔH°rxn = 5.60 kJ
Using the following information, calculate H°f for FeO.
Fe2O3(s): ΔH°f = −824.2 kJ/mol
H2(g): ΔH°f = 0
H2O(l): ΔH°f = −285.8 kJ/mol
Given the following information,
Allylcyclopentane (C8H14): ΔH = −64.5 kJ/mol
Styrene (C8H8): ΔH = 103.8kJ/mol
Xylene (C8H10): ΔH = −24.4 kJ/mol
Determine the heat released when 1.0 kg of each substance is burned.
Butane (C4H10) is commonly used in portable stoves. The combustion of butane is as follows: 2 C4H10(g) + 13 O2(g) → 8 CO2(g) + 10 H2O(g). Calculate the heat of combustion using the given enthalpies of formation.