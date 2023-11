Calculate the enthalpy of the reaction 2NO(g) + O 2 (g) → 2NO 2 (g) given the following reactions and enthalpies of formation: 1/2N 2 (g) + O 2 (g) → NO 2 (g), ΔH ∘ a =33.2 kJ 1/2N 2 (g) + 1/2O 2 (g) → NO(g), ΔH ∘ b =90.2 kJ

