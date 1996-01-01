Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The standard enthalpies of formation of gaseous propyne 1C3H42, propylene 1C3H62, and propane 1C3H82 are +185.4, +20.4, and -103.8 kJ>mol, respectively. (b) Calculate the heat evolved on combustion of 1 kg of each substance.

Relevant Solution
