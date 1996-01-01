Channels
8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
Problem
Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), C5H12O, a gasoline additive used to boost octane ratings, has ΔH°f = -313.6 kJ/mol. Write a balanced equaiton for its combustion reaciton, and calcualte its standard heat of combustion in kilojoules
Show Answer
Relevant Solution
Next question
