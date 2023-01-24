Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.

General Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

10. Periodic Properties of the Elements

The Electron Configuration

15 videos | 36 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

The Electron Configuration: Condensed

10 videos | 14 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

The Electron Configurations: Exceptions

13 videos | 4 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

The Electron Configuration: Ions

12 videos | 25 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism

8 videos | 18 questions
PRACTICE

The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers

5 videos | 15 questions
PRACTICE

Valence Electrons of Elements

11 videos | 16 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Periodic Trend: Metallic Character

10 videos | 7 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius

12 videos | 25 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius

10 videos | 20 questions
PRACTICE

Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy

14 videos | 23 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies

10 videos | 9 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity

14 videos | 14 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Periodic Trend: Electronegativity

11 videos | 10 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge

12 videos | 26 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Periodic Trend: Cumulative

8 videos | 13 questions
PRACTICE
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.