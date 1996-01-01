Hello everyone today, we are being asked to use the periodic table to provide the name of an element in the 5th period. That has a fully filled S&D orbital's now recall that S orbital's can hold a maximum of two electrons, and D orbital's Can hold a maximum of 10 electrons With that in mind, we then move on to what the 5th period means, which is essentially just saying the 5th Row of the periodic table from left to right. And so in the 5th row, if we have a fully filled s orbital, that would be five S two, and if we have a fully formed D orbital, that would be four D 10. In other words, this gives us the element cadmium, I hope this helped, and until next time.

