Write the full orbital diagram for each element. a. S

Hello everyone today. We are being asked to show the complete orbital diagram of argon. The first thing you want to do is you want to know how many electrons are in a neutral argon atom and we can do that by looking at the atomic number And the atomic number on the periodic table is 18 and therefore we have 18 electrons to fill in for our Diagram. So our orbital Diagram is going to start off with an upwards arrow denoting the energy levels. So the higher we go up, the highly energy, we're gonna start off with our one s orbital. We're gonna have our two s orbital, followed by our three p orbital which has three different orbital's within it. R two P orbital. Excuse ME back to our three S orbital and then finally our three P orbital And once again it has three separate orbital's. Another thing we want to know is how many electrons can fit within each orbital. So with s orbital's we have a maximum of two electrons. So that applies to the one S, two s and the three S orbital. And for three P we have a maximum of six electrons that can fit within these three orbital's. And so we know that each orbital can hold two electrons and we can begin by filling in for one S. So for one s will have an up arrow and a down arrow and then we move on to our two s where we do the same thing and then for R two P we want to ensure that we have one outwards arrow in each orbital before we pair them up, so that's going to be donated by 123, and then we pair them up with 45 and six. We have a total of 10 electrons and we need eight more, so we move upwards and we have three us. We do the same as we did with one s and two s, where we fill in two electrons, one up and one down. And finally we have to add in our remaining six electrons by following what we did for the two p orbital's and we do one upwards arrow in each orbital before pairing them up. And so this is going to be our complete orbital diagram for Argon. I hope this helped, and until next time.

