Hello everyone today. We are being told to use the periodic table to identify the element that is in the fourth period and has 53 D electrons. Using the periodic table. We know that in the 4th row We have our D orbital's starting with three D. And since we want five electrons, we have to find the element that is represented by three D. 5. That element is bonga news, and with that we have our answer. I hope this helped, and until next time.

