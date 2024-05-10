10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Oxygen Requirements for Microbial Growth
Problem 6.5a
Microaerophiles that grow best with a high concentration of carbon dioxide in addition to a low level of oxygen are called _______.
a. aerotolerant
b. capnophiles
c. facultative anaerobes
d. fastidious
