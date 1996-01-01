All of the following bacteria release endotoxin except:
A
Salmonella typhi
B
Neisseria meningitidis
C
Streptococcus pyogenes
D
Escherichia coli
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what endotoxins are: Endotoxins are lipopolysaccharide (LPS) components found in the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria. They are released when the bacteria die and the cell wall breaks apart.
Identify the Gram stain characteristics of each bacterium listed: Salmonella typhi, Neisseria meningitidis, Escherichia coli, and Streptococcus pyogenes.
Recall that Gram-negative bacteria have an outer membrane containing LPS (endotoxin), while Gram-positive bacteria do not have this outer membrane and therefore do not release endotoxins.
Recognize that Salmonella typhi, Neisseria meningitidis, and Escherichia coli are Gram-negative bacteria and thus release endotoxins.
Note that Streptococcus pyogenes is a Gram-positive bacterium, which means it does not release endotoxins, making it the exception in this list.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason