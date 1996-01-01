Which of the following best describes the pattern of microbial death?
A
Microbial death occurs at a constant rate, resulting in a logarithmic decline in population.
B
Microbial death occurs randomly, with no predictable pattern.
C
Microbial death happens instantly for all cells once a lethal agent is applied.
D
Microbial death rate increases exponentially over time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that microbial death refers to the loss of viability of microorganisms when exposed to lethal agents such as heat, disinfectants, or antibiotics.
Recognize that microbial death does not happen all at once; instead, it follows a predictable pattern over time.
Recall that the rate of microbial death is typically constant, meaning a fixed proportion of the population dies per unit time, not a fixed number of cells.
This constant rate of death leads to a logarithmic decline in the number of viable cells, which can be represented mathematically by the equation \(N_t = N_0 \times 10^{-kt}\), where \(N_t\) is the number of surviving cells at time \(t\), \(N_0\) is the initial number of cells, and \(k\) is the death rate constant.
Therefore, the best description of microbial death is that it occurs at a constant rate, resulting in a logarithmic decline in the population over time.
