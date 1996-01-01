Multiple Choice
During the Gram stain procedure, which type of cells decolorize when the alcohol is applied?
46
views
Master Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Cell Walls with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
Which of the following is not a chemical component of a bacterial cell wall?
Gram negative cell walls contain fewer layers of _____ than gram positive cell walls.
The following outline can be used to identify important bacteria. Fill in a representative genus in the space provided.
<IMAGE>