Which of the following best describes John Tyndall's contribution to the field of microbiology?
A
He developed the first vaccine against smallpox.
B
He invented the Gram staining technique.
C
He demonstrated that some microorganisms can survive boiling by discovering heat-resistant bacterial spores.
D
He discovered the process of fermentation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key contributions of John Tyndall in microbiology by reviewing historical scientific achievements related to microbial life and sterilization techniques.
Understand that John Tyndall is known for his work on heat resistance in microorganisms, specifically demonstrating that some bacteria produce spores that can survive boiling temperatures.
Recognize that this discovery was important because it explained why simple boiling was not always sufficient to sterilize materials, leading to improved sterilization methods.
Compare the other options: the first vaccine against smallpox was developed by Edward Jenner, Gram staining was invented by Hans Christian Gram, and the process of fermentation was studied by Louis Pasteur.
Conclude that the best description of John Tyndall's contribution is his demonstration of heat-resistant bacterial spores, which has significant implications for microbiology and sterilization.
Watch next
Master John Tyndall's Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from Jason