In the image below of a dividing bacterium, which cellular process is primarily responsible for the separation of the two daughter cells?
A
Sporulation
B
Conjugation
C
Budding
D
Binary fission
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about the cellular process responsible for the separation of two daughter cells in a dividing bacterium.
Recall that bacteria primarily reproduce asexually through a process called binary fission, where one cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells.
Recognize that sporulation is a process related to spore formation, conjugation involves genetic material exchange between bacteria, and budding is a form of reproduction seen in some other microorganisms, not typical for most bacteria.
Identify that the physical separation of the two daughter cells after division is a key feature of binary fission.
Conclude that the process responsible for the separation of the two daughter cells in the image is binary fission.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason