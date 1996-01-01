Which of the following best describes the cytopathic effect commonly observed when cells are infected with herpes simplex virus (HSV)?
A
Cell lysis without visible morphological changes
B
Inclusion bodies in the cytoplasm only
C
Formation of multinucleated giant cells (syncytia)
D
Cellular elongation and spindle formation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cytopathic effects (CPE) are visible changes in host cells caused by viral infection, which help identify the virus involved.
Recall that herpes simplex virus (HSV) is known for causing specific morphological changes in infected cells, which can be observed under a microscope.
Review the common types of CPE: cell lysis, inclusion bodies (either nuclear or cytoplasmic), syncytia formation (multinucleated giant cells), and changes in cell shape such as elongation or spindle formation.
Recognize that HSV typically induces the fusion of infected cells, leading to the formation of multinucleated giant cells called syncytia, which is a hallmark of HSV infection.
Conclude that among the options, the formation of multinucleated giant cells (syncytia) best describes the cytopathic effect caused by HSV.
