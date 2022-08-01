in this video we're going to briefly talk about regulatory T cells. And so these regulatory T cells are commonly abbreviated as T. Regs. And these regulatory T cells or T regs are unlike the other T cells that we've talked about so far because the other T cells including the site a toxic T cells and the helper T cells are all about stimulating and generating an immune response. However the regulatory T cells or the T regs are all about inhibiting and preventing an immune response. And so these regulatory T cells or T. Regs are really a subset of the helper T cells that are going to once again inhibit self reacting T cells ultimately involved with preventing auto immune reactions, preventing our own immune system from attacking our own healthy cells. And so these T regs play an important role. They helped to make sure that our immune system does not target our own selves. And so once again these T regs are unlike the other types of T cells because the other types of T cells are promoting and initiating immune responses. Um however the T regs are all about stopping the immune system response and it stops the immune system response from over reacting and responding to harmless substances and that's a good thing. We do not want our immune system to overreact and to respond to harmless substances. So these T regs have an important role. However the detailed role of the T rex is still being studied and still being revealed today. It's undergoing research as we speak. And so more and more information will become available about these regulatory T cells. Now these regulatory T cells. Again, what they can do is they can inhibit the activity of other T cells via peripheral tolerance mechanisms during development. Again helping to prevent immune system responses from overreacting and targeting self cells. And so if we take a look at this, the cartoon that we have down below of these regulatory T cells, we can get a little bit of a better understanding of what they are involved with. And so notice over here on the left hand side, what we have are some immune system cells uh here represented as swat team. We have a cd eight cell over here or psycho toxic T cells and perhaps some neutrophils and things like that. And notice that these T cells over here are self reacting because they're saying we need to destroy that cell over there. But notice that this cell over here is a normal cell that is displaying normal cytoplasmic proteins on its MHC s. Um and so because this is a normal cell, we do not want our immune system targeting this normal healthy cell. And so these right here in the middle, this represents our regulatory T cell or in other words, our tier egg cell and the T regs cell is all about stopping and inhibiting the immune system response from overreacting and targeting self cells. And so notice here our regulatory T cells saying, stop this cell is perfectly healthy, do not attack it. And so these regulatory T cells help to inhibit the immune response, whereas the other types of T cells that we've talked about are all about promoting and generating immune responses. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on regulatory T cells and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

