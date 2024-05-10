20. Adaptive Immunity
Introduction to B Lymphocytes
Which of the following are properties of B cells?
A
Naive B cells, like naive T cells, can differentiate into effector and memory B cells once activated.
B
Effector B cells when activated secrete antibodies which fight a novel infection.
C
Memory B cells when activated secrete antibodies which fight subsequent infections more effectively.
D
To become activated, a naive B cell must present an immunogenic antigen to an effector CD4 cell.
E
All are properties of B cells.
