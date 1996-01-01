An antimicrobial that inhibits bacterial cell wall synthesis will result in which of the following?
A
Formation of endospores
B
Increased bacterial motility
C
Lysis of bacterial cells due to osmotic pressure
D
Enhanced protein synthesis in bacteria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the bacterial cell wall. The bacterial cell wall provides structural support and protects the cell from osmotic pressure, preventing it from bursting in hypotonic environments.
Step 2: Recognize what happens when cell wall synthesis is inhibited. Without a properly formed cell wall, bacteria cannot maintain their shape or resist osmotic pressure.
Step 3: Analyze the consequences of a weakened or absent cell wall. The bacterial cell becomes vulnerable to osmotic lysis because the cell membrane alone cannot withstand the internal pressure.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options given: formation of endospores is a survival mechanism unrelated to cell wall synthesis inhibition; increased motility and enhanced protein synthesis are not direct effects of cell wall disruption.
Step 5: Conclude that the inhibition of bacterial cell wall synthesis leads to bacterial cell lysis due to osmotic pressure, as the cell wall is essential for maintaining cell integrity.
