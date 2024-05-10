4. Water
pH Scale
Problem 2.8a
Which of the following statements about a carbonated cola beverage with a pH of 2.9 is true?
a. It has a relatively high concentration of hydrogen ions.
b. It has a relatively low concentration of hydrogen ions.
c. It has equal amounts of hydroxyl and hydrogen ions.
d. Cola is a buffered solution.
