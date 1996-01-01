Which term describes long, slender, spiral-shaped bacteria that have flexible walls and are capable of movement?
A
Bacilli
B
Vibrios
C
Cocci
D
Spirochetes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the shapes of bacteria. Bacteria are commonly classified by their shapes: Cocci are spherical, Bacilli are rod-shaped, and Vibrios are comma-shaped (curved rods).
Step 2: Recognize the term 'spiral-shaped bacteria.' Spiral bacteria can be further divided into two main types: Spirilla, which have rigid spiral shapes, and Spirochetes, which are long, slender, spiral-shaped bacteria with flexible cell walls.
Step 3: Consider the flexibility of the bacterial cell wall. Spirochetes have flexible walls that allow them to move in a corkscrew motion, which is distinct from the rigid spirals of Spirilla.
Step 4: Match the description in the question. Since the question specifies long, slender, spiral-shaped bacteria with flexible walls and motility, the term that fits best is 'Spirochetes.'
Step 5: Confirm that the other options do not fit the description. Bacilli are rod-shaped, Vibrios are curved rods but not spiral, and Cocci are spherical, so they do not match the characteristics given.
