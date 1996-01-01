Which of the following reactants is reduced during the process of photosynthesis?
a) Oxygen gas.
b) Photons of light.
c) Carbon Dioxide.
d) Water.
Energy used to power photosynthesis & ultimately cellular respiration originates from which energy source?
a) Glucose.
b) ATP.
c) Carbon dioxide.
d) The sun.
Use the following choices to answer questions 6–8:
a. aerobic respiration
b. anaerobic respiration
c. anoxygenic photosynthesis
d. oxygenic photosynthesis
<IMAGE>
The main product of photosynthesis is:
a) Glucose.
b) Oxygen.
c) Carbon dioxide.
d) Water.
e) Sunlight.