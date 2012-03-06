The presence or growth of bacteria that causes illness is a type of:
A
sterilization
B
infection
C
immunization
D
pasteurization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: 'sterilization' refers to the complete elimination of all microorganisms, including bacteria; 'immunization' is the process of inducing immunity against a disease; 'pasteurization' is a heat treatment to reduce microbial load but not eliminate all bacteria.
Identify the phrase 'presence or growth of bacteria that causes illness' as describing a condition where harmful bacteria are actively affecting the host.
Recall that when harmful bacteria grow and cause illness in a host, this condition is known as an 'infection'.
Compare the options and recognize that 'infection' best fits the description of harmful bacterial growth causing illness.
Conclude that the correct term for the presence or growth of bacteria causing illness is 'infection'.
