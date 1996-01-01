Many bacteria possess blank______ that actively transport drugs out of the cells. Which structure best completes the sentence?
A
flagella
B
capsules
C
efflux pumps
D
ribosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function described: the structure actively transports drugs out of bacterial cells, which is a mechanism bacteria use to resist antibiotics.
Recall that flagella are primarily involved in bacterial motility, not in drug transport.
Recognize that capsules serve as protective layers around bacteria but do not actively transport substances out of the cell.
Know that ribosomes are responsible for protein synthesis and do not participate in drug transport.
Identify that efflux pumps are specialized protein complexes embedded in the bacterial cell membrane that actively expel toxic substances, including antibiotics, out of the cell, completing the sentence correctly.
