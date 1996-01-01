Textbook Question
Match the microorganisms in column A to their descriptions in column B.
Fill in the blanks: Bacteria are ___________________ cells in the domain ___________________. In contrast, the domain ___________________ includes unicellular and multicellular organisms that are made of ___________________ cells, or cells that have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Of the following genera, which can survive the harshest conditions?
a. Staphylococcus
b. Clostridium
c. Mycobacterium
d. Actinomyces