Sanitization can be accomplished by all of the following means except:
A
Using high-temperature steam
B
Sterilizing with autoclave
C
Applying chemical disinfectants
D
Washing with soap and water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of sanitization and sterilization: Sanitization is the process of reducing microbial populations to safe levels, while sterilization is the complete elimination of all forms of microbial life.
Recognize that sanitization methods include using high-temperature steam, applying chemical disinfectants, and washing with soap and water, all of which reduce microbial numbers but may not eliminate all microbes.
Identify that sterilizing with an autoclave involves using pressurized steam at high temperatures to completely destroy all microorganisms, which goes beyond sanitization.
Compare each option to the definition of sanitization to determine which method does not fit: since autoclaving achieves sterilization, it is not considered a sanitization method.
Conclude that the correct answer is the method that achieves sterilization (autoclaving), as it is not a means of sanitization.
