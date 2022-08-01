in this video, we're going to talk a little bit about the electromagnetic spectrum. But first, it's important to note that sunlight will travel millions of miles all the way from our son to our planet. Earth as photons and photons can be defined as particles of light that have really high kinetic energy and can travel in waves that have different wavelengths. And so the shorter the wavelength is on the photon, the higher the kinetic energy that photon will have and chloroplasts have the amazing ability to be able to capture the energy that is contained within a photon. And we'll be able to talk more about how the chloroplast captured this energy as we move forward in our course in different videos. Now, the electro magnetic spectrum is really just referring to the range of all possible wavelengths that a photon can have, and so what you'll notice is down below. In our image, we're showing you the entire electromagnetic spectrum. The range of all possible wavelengths of photon can have and which you'll notice, is that the wavelength can be very, very short, and they can be also much, much longer, wavelengths as well. Now visible light is really just a small fraction, or a narrow segment of light or a narrow segment of the entire electromagnetic spectrum. And so visible light is the narrow segment of light that is actually visible to our eyes. And so this weight, particular wavelengths of light called visible light, is what our eyes were actually able to detect as colors. And so let's take a look at our image down below at the electromagnetic spectrum to get a better idea of this. And so what you'll see is at the top. Here we have the entire electromagnetic spectrum that ranges from gamma rays that have really, really, really short wavelengths all the way to radio waves that have really, really, really long wavelengths. And so it's important to note that right here in the middle, we're showing you the visible light in visible light is once again a very small fraction of the entire electromagnetic spectrum. And so, which will notice is that visible light ranges from wavelengths of light that are about 380 nanometers. That's what this N M is all the way up to. About 750 nanometers. This is what is considered the visible wavelengths of light. And this is how we perceive colors is within this visible light, uh, range. And so what's important to note about the entire electromagnetic spectrum is once again there are waves of different lengths. We have, ah, shorter wavelengths over here on the left hand side, and shorter wavelengths actually correspond with higher energy, so shorter wavelengths have higher energy. But then, as you move from the left to the right, notice that the wavelengths get longer and longer and longer and so down below notice that as we go from the left to the right, we start to get longer wavelengths. But longer wavelengths actually correspond with lower energy. And so that's important to note here. And so this year really concludes our introduction to the electromagnetic spectrum and moving forward, we're gonna be focusing mainly on this visible light the, uh, the small range within the electromagnetic spectrum that is actually visible to our eyes. So we'll focus mainly on that, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts