10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Chemically Defined Media
Problem 6.1a
Use the following information to answer questions 1 and 2. Two culture media were inoculated with four different bacteria. After incubation, the following results were obtained:
<IMAGE>
Medium 1 is
a. selective.
b. differential.
c. both selective and differential.
