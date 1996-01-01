Simple stain — distinguishing Mycobacterium tuberculosis from other bacteria
Gram stain — differentiating between Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria
Step 1: Understand the purpose of each staining technique mentioned. For example, the acid-fast stain is primarily used to identify bacteria with waxy cell walls, such as Mycobacterium species.
Step 2: Match each staining technique with its correct application based on microbiological principles. For instance, the Gram stain differentiates bacteria based on cell wall structure into Gram-positive and Gram-negative groups.
Step 3: Recognize that the acid-fast stain is not used for visualizing bacterial endospores; instead, the endospore stain (such as the Schaeffer-Fulton method) is used for that purpose.
Step 4: Know that the negative stain is typically used to visualize capsules or to observe cell morphology without heat-fixing, but it is not used for detecting flagella; flagella staining requires special mordants and techniques.
Step 5: Identify that the simple stain involves using a single dye to highlight cell shape and arrangement but does not distinguish Mycobacterium tuberculosis specifically; acid-fast staining is used for that.
