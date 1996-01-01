Fungi are obligate anaerobes, making them inaccessible to most treatments.
Fungi lack cell walls, so most antibiotics cannot affect them.
Fungi are eukaryotic organisms, making their cells similar to human cells and limiting selective drug targets.
Fungi reproduce only by binary fission, making them resistant to most drugs.
Step 1: Understand the nature of fungi by recognizing that they are eukaryotic organisms, meaning their cellular structure is more similar to human cells compared to bacteria, which are prokaryotic.
Step 2: Recall that many antibiotics target features unique to prokaryotic cells, such as peptidoglycan in bacterial cell walls, which fungi do not have, making those antibiotics ineffective against fungi.
Step 3: Note that fungi do have cell walls, but these are composed of different materials (like chitin) than bacterial cell walls, so treatments must target fungal-specific structures without harming human cells.
Step 4: Recognize that because fungal cells share many biochemical pathways with human cells, it is challenging to find drugs that selectively target fungi without causing toxicity to human cells.
Step 5: Conclude that the difficulty in treating fungal infections arises primarily from the similarity between fungal and human cells, limiting the number of selective drug targets and making treatment more complex.
