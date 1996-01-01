Which characteristic of bacteria most contributes to the rapid spread of bacterial contamination when conditions are favorable?
A
Their ability to reproduce rapidly through binary fission
B
Their reliance on host organisms for survival
C
Their production of complex multicellular structures
D
Their requirement for high oxygen concentrations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristic of bacteria that influences how quickly they can increase in number under favorable conditions.
Understand that bacteria reproduce asexually through a process called binary fission, where one cell divides into two identical daughter cells.
Recognize that this method of reproduction allows for exponential growth, meaning the population can double in a short period of time.
Compare this rapid reproduction to other options such as reliance on hosts, production of multicellular structures, or oxygen requirements, which do not directly affect the speed of population increase.
Conclude that the ability to reproduce rapidly through binary fission is the primary factor contributing to the rapid spread of bacterial contamination.
