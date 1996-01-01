Which of the following is a common commercial benefit provided by microorganisms through synthesis?
A
Plastic polymers like polyethylene
B
Radioactive isotopes
C
Antibiotics such as penicillin
D
Synthetic gemstones
1
Understand that microorganisms are widely used in biotechnology and industrial microbiology to produce valuable compounds through their metabolic processes.
Recognize that antibiotics, such as penicillin, are natural products synthesized by certain fungi and bacteria, and they have been commercially exploited for their ability to inhibit or kill other microorganisms.
Consider that plastic polymers like polyethylene and synthetic gemstones are typically produced through chemical synthesis or physical processes, not directly by microorganisms.
Note that radioactive isotopes are produced through nuclear reactions, not by microbial synthesis.
Conclude that among the options, antibiotics like penicillin represent a common commercial benefit derived from microbial synthesis.
