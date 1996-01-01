Skip to main content
Which of the following statements about DNA structure is true?

a) The nucleic acid strands in a DNA molecule are oriented antiparallel to each other.

b) Nucleic acids are formed through phosphodiester bonds that link complementary nucleobases together.

c) Hydrogen bonds formed between the sugar-phosphate backbones of the two DNA chains stabilize the structure.

d) The pentose sugar in DNA is ribose (containing two hydroxyl groups).

