Which of the following statements about the cell walls of Archaea is correct?
A
Archaeal cell walls are identical to those of Bacteria and contain peptidoglycan.
B
Archaeal cell walls are composed primarily of chitin.
C
All Archaea have cell walls made of cellulose.
D
Archaeal cell walls lack peptidoglycan.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the composition of bacterial cell walls: Bacterial cell walls typically contain peptidoglycan, a polymer consisting of sugars and amino acids that provides structural support.
Recognize that archaeal cell walls differ fundamentally from bacterial cell walls: Archaea do not have peptidoglycan; instead, they have unique cell wall components such as pseudopeptidoglycan, proteins, or polysaccharides.
Recall that chitin is a structural polysaccharide found mainly in fungal cell walls and some exoskeletons, not in archaeal cell walls.
Note that cellulose is a polysaccharide found in plant cell walls, not in Archaea.
Conclude that the correct statement is that archaeal cell walls lack peptidoglycan, distinguishing them from bacterial cell walls.
