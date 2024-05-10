15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon
Problem 8.7a
Use the following choices to answer questions 7 and 8:
a. catabolite repression
b. DNA polymerase
c. induction
d. repression
e. translation
Mechanism by which the presence of glucose inhibits the lac operon.
