Which best describes the role of selective media in studying bacterial recombination?
A
Selective media allow only bacteria with specific genetic traits, such as antibiotic resistance acquired through recombination, to grow.
B
Selective media inhibit all bacterial growth, making it easier to detect recombination.
C
Selective media are used to visualize bacterial recombination events under a microscope.
D
Selective media promote the growth of all bacterial strains equally, regardless of genetic changes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of selective media in microbiology: selective media contain specific substances that allow only certain types of bacteria to grow while inhibiting others.
Recognize that bacterial recombination can result in new genetic traits, such as antibiotic resistance, which can be used as markers to identify recombinants.
Know that selective media are designed to include agents like antibiotics that inhibit bacteria lacking the resistance gene, thus only bacteria that have acquired the resistance through recombination will survive and grow.
Eliminate incorrect options by understanding that selective media do not inhibit all bacterial growth, nor do they promote equal growth of all strains, and they are not used for direct visualization under a microscope.
Conclude that the best description of selective media's role in studying bacterial recombination is that they allow only bacteria with specific genetic traits, such as antibiotic resistance acquired through recombination, to grow.
Watch next
Master Selective Media with a bite sized video explanation from Jason