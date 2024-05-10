6. Cell Membrane & Transport
Bacterial & Eukaryotic Cell Membranes
Problem 4.10a
The antibiotic amphotericin B disrupts plasma membranes by combining with sterols; it will affect all of the following cells except
a. animal cells.
b. gram-negative bacterial cells.
c. fungal cells.
d. Mycoplasma cells.
e. plant cells.
