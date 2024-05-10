19. Innate Immunity
Cell Communication: Cytokines
Problem 11.4a
Which of the following would you expect to see in acute infection by a Gram-negative bacterium? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Pyrexia
b. Decreased lymphocytes
c. Neutrophilic lymphocytosis
d. Decreased monocytes
e. Increased release of pro-inflammatory cytokines
