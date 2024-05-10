6. Cell Membrane & Transport
Cell Envelope & Biological Membranes
Problem 20.8a
Cell membrane damage causes death because
a. the cell undergoes osmotic lysis.
b. cell contents leak out.
c. the cell plasmolyzes.
d. the cell lacks a wall.
e. None of the above is correct.
