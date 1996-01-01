Which of the following disinfectants acts by disrupting the plasma membrane?
A
Chlorhexidine
B
Hydrogen peroxide
C
Glutaraldehyde
D
Iodine
1
Understand the role of the plasma membrane in microbial cells: it acts as a barrier controlling the entry and exit of substances, maintaining cell integrity and homeostasis.
Review the mechanism of action of each disinfectant option: Hydrogen peroxide acts mainly by producing reactive oxygen species that damage cellular components; Glutaraldehyde cross-links proteins and nucleic acids, disrupting cell function; Iodine oxidizes cellular components and disrupts protein structure.
Focus on Chlorhexidine: it is known to disrupt the plasma membrane by interacting with phospholipids and causing leakage of cellular contents, leading to cell death.
Compare the mechanisms to identify which disinfectant specifically targets the plasma membrane structure and function.
Conclude that Chlorhexidine acts by disrupting the plasma membrane, differentiating it from the other disinfectants listed.
