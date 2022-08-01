in this video, we're going to talk about the ability for D. N. A polymerase to distinguish the old template D. N. A strand from the newly built D. N. A strand via methylation. And so over time add meaning and cytosine bases specifically on the old D. N. A strands. Or the template DNA strands are methylated via regulatory processes within the cell. Now methylation refers to the addition of a metal group, which is a specific type of functional group characterized by a C. H. 31 carbon and three hydrogen. Now, during DNA replication, the D. N. A polymerase has the ability to distinguish the old template D. N. A strands from the newly built strand. And the reason that the D. N. A polymerase can distinguish these two strands is because the template D. N. A strand, the old template DNA strand is methylated. Whereas the newly built strand is actually not yet methylated but it will become methylated once again over time. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of how methylation is important during DNA replication. And so notice on the left hand side we're showing you the original DNA molecule where there are two old template D. N. A strands and notice that each of these old template DNA strands is methylated specifically at cytosine and adenine residues uh really only citizen and editing residues are going to be the ones that are most likely to become methylated and there's methyl groups on the opposite strand as well. And so each of these little pink circles that you see represents metal groups. Now in the process of DNA replication, we know that these two D. N. A template strands are going to be separated and they're each going to serve as a template for building a brand new strand. Now, once again the old template D. N. A. Strand is going to be methylated. However the newly built D. N. A. Strand is not yet going to be methylated. So we could say that it is not methylated yet. And so the D. N. A polymerase has that ability to be able to distinguish the newly built D. N. A strand from the old template DNA strand just by this methylation process. And so this is going to be important later down the line as we start to continue moving forward and talking more about the abilities of the D. N. A. Preliminaries. But for now this here concludes our brief lesson on how the D. N. A polymerase has the ability to distinguish the old template D. N. A strand from the newly built strand. And it does so via methylation because the template strand is going to be methylated. But the new strand will not yet be methylated. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

