16. Microbial Genetics
Introduction to Conjugation
2:45 minutes
Problem 7.13a
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Conjugation requires a sex pilus extending from the surface of a cell.
b. Conjugation involves a C factor.
c. Conjugation is an artificial genetic engineering technique.
d. Conjugation involves DNA that has been released into the environment.
