in this video we're going to begin our lesson on pry ins. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that the term prions is actually derived from pro tenacious infectious agents. And so you can see the P. R. The I. N. And so those are also found here in prions. And so these prions or pro tenacious infectious agents like viruses and viral loads are also a cellular obligate intracellular parasites. However unlike viruses which are made of proteins, nucleic acids and sometimes lipids and vier oils which are only made of RNA Pry INS as their name implies with the pro tenacious part are only made of misfolded proteins. Now these prions can actually cause normal proteins to misfold which can ultimately lead to some type of neurodegenerative disease. And so notice down below over here on the left hand side of our image we're showing you some prion diseases or diseases caused by prions in humans such as Creutzfeldt Jacob disease, family, fatal insomnia and kourou and then also some prion diseases that cause disease in animals such as scrapie mad cow syndrome and chronic wasting disease. Now these prions can ultimately accumulate in neural tissues such as for example the brain and they can cause what are known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies. And so these transmissible spongiform encephalopathies are really when brain tissue deteriorates forming holes and a sponge like appearance in the brain. And so if we take a look at our image down below. Notice on the left hand side over here what we're showing you is a micro graph of a normal brain of normal brain cells. And on the right over here, what we're showing you is a brain with spongiform encephalopathies. And so what you'll notice is the brain with spongiform encephalopathies have these spongiform legions, basically these holes and it is deteriorating and all of these holes, these gaps that you see here. Uh this is what gives the brain a sponge like appearance, which is where it gets its name. Spongiform encephalopathies. And so, um ultimately again, these are going to be associated with prion formation and can lead to these degenerative diseases that we have here. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to pry ins and we'll be able to talk a little bit more about prions as we move forward in our course. And so I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts