Multiple Choice

Which of the following statements concerning dehydration reactions and hydrolysis is correct?

a) Dehydration reactions allow solutions to evaporate; hydrolysis reactions dissolve solutes.

b) Dehydration reactions and hydrolysis reactions assemble polymers from monomers.

c) Hydrolysis reactions create polymers from monomers; and dehydration reactions create monomers from polymers.

d) Dehydration reactions create polymers from monomers; hydrolysis reactions break down polymers.

