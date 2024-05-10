21. Principles of Disease
Symbiotic Relationships
1:43 minutes
Problem 12.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 2 and 3:
1. metacercaria
2. redia
3. adult
4. miracidium
5. cercaria
If a snail is the first intermediate host of a parasite with these stages, which stage would be found in the snail?
a. 1
b. 2
c. 3
d. 4
e. 5
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
17
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice