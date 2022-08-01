Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation

in this video, we're going to talk about the first level of post transcription all regulation in you curios, and that is alternative RNA splicing. And so recall that way. Back in our previous lesson videos. We already covered alternative RNA splicing. And so, if you don't remember anything about alternative RNA splicing, then make sure to go back and watch those older videos before you continue here. And so recall that eukaryotes require post transcription allow modifications like RNA splicing, which can alter gene expression. And so alternative splicing is really when different M RNA molecules are produced from the same premature RNA, a molecule or the same pre m R n A. And so another way to be able to phrase alternative splicing is because there are different M RNA molecules produced that's going to lead to different proteins being made from the same gene and so different M RNA molecules will lead to different proteins being made, and these different M RNA molecules are made from the same premature M r n a or the same gene. If you will now recall that the splices home is the complex RNA protein complex that is going to remove entrance from the pre m r N a, uh, and spliced together the Exxons. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here again, we have our miniature map and you can see that we're focusing on RNA processing, and this is going to be a form of post transcription, all modifications and regulation. And so RNA processing here is also going to include the splicing here that we're referring to and so up at the top here. What we have is the D. N a. The specific gene of interest, and within the gene, the red regions here represent Exxon's that are going to be sliced together, and the blue regions represent entrance that are going to be removed. And so I noticed that when the gene is first transcribed through transcription, it's a pre M RNA molecule or pre M RNA transcript that is formed and the pre M RNA molecule is, uh, not going to be, uh, fully mature. M r N A. It must undergo splicing. And so over here, what we are resuming into is the splices own formation, which is going to be an assembly of, uh, complex of RNA and protein that will come together to remove the entrance, remove the blue regions and spliced together the red regions, the Exxon's. And so that's what we're referring to. Here is RNA splicing and alternative RNA. Splicing is when RNA splicing can occur in multiple different ways. There are alternative pathways for RNA splicing to occur, and so here in this image we're focusing on just two different alternative pathways for RNA splicing to occur. The first RNA pathway RNA splicing pathway is over here on the left hand side, which is showing you Exxon's 123 and four all being expressed, uh, and this is going to be the fully mature. This is the mature mRNA that's ready for translation. And so this is one possibility for the RNA to get spliced, and that would create this particular circular protein product upon translation. But the alternate RNA splicing pathway over here notice has a different, mature mRNA transcript where Exxon three notice is not available. Over here, it's not present. And so Exxon three acted as an in Tron, uh, in this alternative RNA splicing pathway, and so Exxon three was removed as an entrance, and so only Exxon's 12 and four are available over here. And that creates a shorter Polly Peptide chain, and that ultimately leads to a different protein. And so, by filtering and controlling alternative RNA splicing, a specific gene product can be redirected to create a new gene product. And so this is a way of regulating gene, uh, expression. And so this is a post transcription all, uh, method because the alternative RNA splicing is occurring after transcription has occurred. And so this here concludes our brief review and introduction here of alternative RNA splicing, and we'll be able to get some practice applying this as we move forward and talk about the other forms of post transcription all regulations, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts